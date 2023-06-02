“AI security measures” : Safety and Security of Artificial Intelligence (Chapman & Hall/CRC Series on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics)

The title of the product could be rewritten as “Ensuring Safety and Security in Artificial Intelligence: A Part of the Chapman & Hall/CRC Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Series.”



The book with the title “Handbook of Blockchain, Digital Finance, and Inclusion, Volume 1: Cryptocurrency, FinTech, InsurTech, and Regulation” is a comprehensive guide to blockchain technology, digital finance, and inclusion. Published by Chapman and Hall/CRC, the book is written in English and has 444 pages in a paperback format. The book is intended for readers who wish to gain a deeper understanding of blockchain technology and its applications in finance, insurance, and regulation.

The book is the first edition and was published on August 23, 2018. It has an ISBN-10 of 0815369824 and an ISBN-13 of 978-0815369820. The item weight of the book is 1.87 pounds, and the dimensions are 7.01 x 1.07 x 10 inches. The book is a valuable resource for students, researchers, policymakers, and practitioners who are interested in blockchain technology, digital finance, and financial inclusion.

The book is divided into six sections, each exploring different aspects of blockchain technology and its applications. The first section provides an introduction to blockchain technology and its potential to transform the financial industry. The second section focuses on cryptocurrencies, their evolution, and regulation. The third section explores the applications of blockchain technology in finance, including payment systems and lending platforms. The fourth section discusses the potential of blockchain technology in insurance and the challenges that must be overcome to realize its full potential. The fifth section examines the regulatory framework for blockchain technology and digital finance. Finally, the sixth section explores the potential of blockchain technology to promote financial inclusion and reduce poverty.

Overall, the book provides a comprehensive overview of blockchain technology and its applications in finance, insurance, and regulation. It offers valuable insights into the potential of blockchain technology to transform the financial industry and promote financial inclusion. The book is well-written and accessible, making it an ideal resource for both students and professionals seeking to deepen their knowledge of blockchain technology and its applications.

In conclusion, the “Handbook of Blockchain, Digital Finance, and Inclusion, Volume 1: Cryptocurrency, FinTech, InsurTech, and Regulation” is a must-read for anyone interested in blockchain technology and its applications in finance, insurance, and regulation. The book provides a comprehensive overview of blockchain technology, including its history, potential, and challenges. It explores the potential of blockchain technology to transform the financial industry and promote financial inclusion. The book is well-written and accessible, making it an ideal resource for students, researchers, policymakers, and practitioners. If you are interested in blockchain technology and its potential to transform the financial industry, this book is definitely worth reading.



