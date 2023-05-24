“AI voice cloning scams”: Tips for preventing AI voice cloning frauds

The Senate Special Committee on Aging Expresses Concerns About AI-Related Frauds and Scams

The Senate Special Committee on Aging recently sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission’s chair to express concerns about the increasing threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) related frauds and scams. The senators pointed out that scammers are now utilizing AI to impersonate loved ones to scam people, often the elderly, out of their hard-earned money.

AI Impersonation Scams

AI has become a powerful tool for fraudsters to impersonate individuals and carry out scams. Scammers can use AI to mimic voices, video impersonations, and even to create fake websites. As AI technology continues to advance, it’s becoming more difficult for individuals to spot fake calls or emails.

One of the common AI impersonation scams is where scammers impersonate loved ones and ask for financial assistance. They may claim to be a grandchild in trouble or a family member who needs financial help. These types of scams can be devastating, especially for the elderly who may be more vulnerable to such emotional manipulation.

Steps to Avoid Scams

Dr. Niklas Myhr, a Chapman University professor, suggests that people should take some steps to avoid scams. One of the best ways to avoid such scams is to have a secret code word. If someone calls you claiming to be a loved one, you can ask them to provide the code word. If they can’t provide the code word, then it’s likely that they are not who they claim to be.

Another way to avoid scams is to be cautious about sharing personal information. Scammers often try to gather information about their targets before carrying out a scam. Therefore, it’s important to be aware of suspicious emails, phone calls, or messages that you receive.

It’s also important to verify the identity of the caller. If someone claims to be a representative of a company or a government agency, you should ask for their name, position, and contact information. You can then verify their identity by contacting the company or agency directly.

AI Impersonation of Musicians

Another concern related to AI is the impersonation of musicians’ voices. Myhr warns that scammers may use AI to create fake songs or impersonate the voices of popular musicians. This could lead to a rise in fake concerts or events, which could harm both fans and musicians.

As AI technology continues to advance, it’s important to be aware of the potential risks and take steps to protect yourself from scams. By being cautious and verifying the identity of callers, you can avoid falling victim to AI-related frauds and scams.

News Source : Anna-Lysa Gayle

Source Link :How to avoid AI voice cloning scams/