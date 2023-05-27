“AI voice creation”: Creating a Personalized AI Voice with ElevenLabs

How ElevenLabs’ AI Voice Tool Is Changing the Game

Generative AI and deepfakes have collided with the development of AI voice tools. The idea is simple: you take a voice and manipulate it to speak the words you give it. Leading the pack in this area is ElevenLabs, which offers a free-to-use AI voice tool.

What Is ElevenLabs?

Founded by an ex-Google machine learning engineer and an ex-Palintir deployment strategist, ElevenLabs is a voice technology research company. AI speech software is a key element of its strategy, but the final aim is to create a tool that “instantly convert[s] spoken audio between languages.”

ElevenLabs has developed new text-to-speech models that can create a realistic-sounding human voice. Its website states: “Our mission is to make on-demand multilingual audio support a reality across education, streaming, audiobooks, gaming, movies, and even real-time conversation.”

Google Translate and its alternatives are one thing, but can you imagine a tool that instantly translates what you’re hearing? Cloning the voice of the speaker so that you hear the speech as they would say it is an important stepping stone towards that.

What Is AI Voice Generation?

Described simply, AI voice generation lets you take a voice and make it say whatever you want to hear. Simply choose a voice, provide dialogue, and the tool does the rest.

You might think “well, Microsoft Sam was doing that back in the 1990s” and you would be quite right. But Microsoft Sam and similar tools sounded like robots. ElevenLabs’ tool, meanwhile, sounds far closer to humans.

ElevenLabs offers three speech AI options: its completely free “premade” voices, the voice generator (allowing you to select sex, age, and accent) and the subscription-only “cloned” voices that you can upload.

Creating Your Own Voice in AI

While the premade and configurable options are interesting, the really exciting element of ElevenLabs’ technology is the Instant Voice Cloning tool.

Unlike the other options Instant Voice Cloning requires a subscription. Several options are available, the cheapest being $5 a month. At the time of writing, this comes with an 80% discount for the first month, making it just $1.

Other options cost $22, $99, and $330 a month, with the possibility of generating up to 40 hours of audio per month.

To use Instant Voice Cloning, not only do you need some dialogue, you also need a sample of your voice. Anything will do, as long as it is clear, and in MP3 format. The longer the sample, the better, up to 5 minutes.

What Can You Do With an AI Voice?

AI speech with premade and cloned voices has numerous possibilities. Audiobooks are mentioned (perhaps read by a long-dead movie star) along with video games (using AI speech would save on voice actors). But it has uses beyond this, from music to satire to self-help, and probably beyond.

You can even create a podcast using AI speech, although the results could sound flat and boring.

Use Your Voice in a New Way With ElevenLabs’ Speech AI

Artificial intelligence has brought us some amazing new tools over the past few years. Now, the speech AI tool from ElevenLabs makes it easy to manipulate a voice. It’s like an impersonation, but with a clone of the original voice.

While there are ethical arguments against using voices without consent, this is a powerful tool with some interesting possibilities. Best of all, it’s surprisingly easy to use and delivers impressive results.

