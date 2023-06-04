AI website building: All You Need to Know About Creating a Website with AI

How to Build a Site with AI: What Are Your Options?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining traction in the website building arena, and it’s not hard to see why. AI website builders, tools, and add-ons promise to make website creation easier, faster, and more efficient. But are they really worth it? To find out, we decided to create our own website using an AI website builder, AI tools, and AI add-ons. Here’s what we learned.

Using a Web Builder

Web builders like Mixo.io, The Grid, and Wix Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) are some of the most popular AI website builders available today. These tools allow you to create a website simply by giving the platform a prompt with details about what you need. For example, we used Mixo.io with the prompt “Fun and vibrant ecommerce site that sells home-delivered sustainably made pet food.” Here’s what we got back:

The resulting website featured adorable pet pictures and friendly-toned copy that fit some of the criteria we were looking for. The system also accounted for SEO by discerning which keywords our business would likely target and adding them into the copy.

However, the website was far from perfect and could easily get penalized by Google’s algorithm if published as is. The reviews that appeared were obviously fake and did not foster trust among readers. It was also unclear where the system got the images from, so we had to replace them with our own or licensed pictures to avoid copyright issues. The text also recycled the key phrases we fed it in the prompt, so we had to go back and edit.

Wix ADI is a bit more sophisticated than Mixo.io. It asks you more specific questions about your website goals, features, and tools that you want to include. Therefore, you have more choices depending on how sophisticated you need the system to be on your hunt for inspiration.

Wix ADI vs. Mixo.io

Wix ADI is different from the standard Wix. ADI doesn’t offer templates – it produces a design based on what you tell it to do. You can make changes to the website after ADI generates it, but compared to the standard Wix, you’ll be limited in the amount of apps and features you can embed.

Compared to Mixo.io, Wix ADI is more customizable, and you can make changes to the website on a page-by-page basis. Wix also places normal stock images throughout the site to signal where pictures can be placed, but because they’re random stock images that come with the layout, you can source your own images with the peace of mind you won’t need to think about copyright issues.

Verdict: Is Using an AI Website Builder Worth It?

Based on our experience with Wix ADI and Mixo.io, an AI website builder is far from a replacement for website creators. They can be a good source of initial inspiration for copy and structure, but the actual layout and colors of the website may not change significantly. Therefore, you’ll need to get a subscription to get access to features that make the system more responsive and sophisticated.

Even with a subscription for either AI website builder, you’ll still need to do lots of tweaking to get the website to the standard you want it to be. The AI website builder can be a good starting point for inspiration, and they can help with SEO, but in the end, you’ll need to put in the work to make the website truly yours.

Conclusion

AI website builders, tools, and add-ons can be useful for creating a website quickly and efficiently. However, they are not a replacement for website creators. They can be a good source of initial inspiration for copy and structure, but you’ll need to put in the work to make the website truly yours. Furthermore, you’ll need to invest in a subscription to get access to features that make the system more responsive and sophisticated. In the end, the verdict is up to you, but our recommendation is to use AI website builders as a tool for inspiration rather than a full-blown replacement for website building.

Artificial intelligence website design AI-powered website development Machine learning for website building Intelligent website creation Automated website design with AI

News Source : Startups.co.uk

Source Link :Building a website with AI: Everything you need to know/