Aidan Clarke Death -Dead – Obituary : Aidan Clarke has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Aidan Clarke Death -Dead – Obituary : Aidan Clarke has Died .

Aidan Clarke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

John Gibney @gibneyjfp Very sorry to hear of the passing of my old @HistoryTcd doctoral supervisor Aidan Clarke, who was a scholar and a gentleman in the truest sense. This piece of his for @DIB_RIA is a reminder of just how good he was at what he did. RIP.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.