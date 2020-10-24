Aidan Seddon Death – Dead : Aidan Seddon Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Aidan Seddon has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 24, 2020.

Roman Catholic High School 9 hrs · It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Aidan Seddon, RCHS Class of 2020. In a senseless act of violence, Aidan was struck down while innocently walking down the street. This random act of violence has caused the loss of a life of promise and profound grief among Aidan’s family and friends. The entire Roman Community joins in prayerful solidarity with Aidan’s family as we mourn his loss. May Aidan rest in the arms of his loving Savior.

Renee Clark wrote

Condolences and prayers to Aiden’s family and the entire Roman community

Stephen Pina wrote

Prayers my Roman brother. I may have never met you but we shared a bond. Continue to proudly wear the purple and gold and watch over your Roman brothers as we try our best to navigate through this world. Rest In Peace, Cahillite.

Lori Kinsey wrote

Condolences and prayers to Aidan’s family and all who loved him. May he rest in the arms of the Angels until you meet again. Absolutely heart wrenching.

Brian Richter wrote

My deepest Condolences to the Family, Friends and school. They are all in My Prayers. NORTH Catholic Grad 90′

Lisa Alfe Wolfington wrote

Tragic! My sincere condolences to go out to Aidan’s family and friends. They will remain in my prayers.

Dee Talotta Umile wrote

Heartbreaking!! Such a wonderful family! My prayers are with the Seddon family. May Aidan Rest In Peace .

Marianne Doyle McFarland wrote

Such a tragedy. Holding his family and friends close to the heart in thoughts and prayers.

Bob Ciesielka wrote

Dear Lord, welcome Aidan into your kingdom and bring comfort to his parents and family. Rest In Peace, brother. Robert, Class of 1969.

Maria Figueroa wrote

This is Soo SAD. May Aidan..Rest In Peace. I’m PRAYING for Aidan’s Family & his Friends. I PRAY that God blesses You All with Inner-Strength and Inner-Peace that is Sooo much needed in this time of Your lives and days to come.

GinaMarie Buonanno wrote

So tragic… gut wrenching. My heart aches for his parents siblings , family and friends. Praying. #StopGunViolence

Kathaleen Marie wrote

Deepest condolences to this young mans family and friends. So incredibly sad and unfair. Keeping all who loved him in my thoughts and prayers. May Aidan Rest In Peace.

Juan A. Vera wrote

You get desensitized to it when you see it on the news. However, I got snapped back into reality once I saw our Roman colors. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. RIP my little Cahillite brother.

Ann Marie Nacchio wrote

Sincere condolences to Aidan’s family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them. Class of 2020.

Eileen McAllister McDowell wrote

This is so, so sad. I tear up every time I hear about this…. I wonder if he is a relative of former Coach Seddon, who coached the basketball team back in the early 90’s. My prayers go out to the family and his RCHS family.

Mary-Margaret Ziska Geissler wrote

Peace be with Aidans Immediate family as well as his Roman Catholic family at this time. May God take Aidan into the palm of his hands and welcome him home

Ccatherine A Creevey Morales wrote

This is so sad this poor boy minding his own business and some thug and to take his life. His family should not have had to bury there son at a young age. Praying for there family