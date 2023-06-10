Aidan Tate: Victim of Suspected Drug Overdose in Peterborough, Ont.

Aidan Tate, victim of suspected drug overdose from illegal online sales of benzodiazepines. : Aidan Tate: Victim of Suspected Drug Overdose Linked to Online Sales of Bromazolam

Aidan Tate passed away in his basement bedroom, but he was not alone. His family was upstairs sleeping, having enjoyed a meal together earlier that evening. Before bed, Aidan’s father, Phil, had come to say goodnight and bring his son something to drink. Aidan was only 19 years old when he fell victim to a suspected drug overdose in early March. Toxicology results are still pending, but authorities believe a benzodiazepine that he purchased off the internet played a role in his death. Bromazolam, a powerful sedative that was never approved for medical use anywhere in the world, is openly sold and shipped in Canada. Dealers use it to enhance other street drugs, and it often proves fatal when mixed with opioids because it depresses the respiratory system and counters the effects of antidotes like naloxone. Aidan had struggled with benzodiazepine dependency since he was first prescribed the medicine as a young teen to treat anxiety and panic attacks. Although he sought help, he was booted from an outpatient program after admitting to buying drugs on the street. Phil and his ex-wife, Sarah Budd, had done everything in their power to help him through withdrawal, relapse, and experimentation with other substances. However, they could not protect him from the easy online access to the benzos he craved.

Benzodiazepine-laced opioids, also known as “benzodope,” have swept across Canada, with users embracing both the deepened high and heightened risk. In Ontario last year, benzodiazepines were detected in the blood samples of almost half of all overdose fatalities, contributing to 1,170 deaths. In B.C., where the trend began, the figure decreased from a similar 2021 peak to about 28%, still leading to another 643 deaths. However, no part of the country has been immune to the crisis. Public health warnings about Bromazolam and other benzos in the drug supply have been issued in various regions, including New Brunswick, Sudbury, Brandon, the Northwest Territories, Alberta, and B.C. Peterborough, Ont., is one of the regions most affected by the crisis. The city of 135,000 people has experienced over 90 overdose deaths since the beginning of 2022. Dr. Thomas Piggott, Peterborough’s medical officer of health, is concerned about the online sales of Bromazolam and other benzos, which are controlled substances under the law. The knowledge that they are widely available online makes the situation even more worrying. Benzodiazepines and opioids pose a particularly dangerous combination, increasing sedation and the likelihood of an overdose.

Piggott’s office informed the Ontario Ministry of Health about the website where Aidan purchased Bromazolam, which shared the information with Health Canada, who passed it on to the RCMP. The site, Anabolicsca.net, was taken offline within days of the letter being sent to the host provider. However, CBC News found dozens of other portals still selling Bromazolam via a simple Google search. The drug, available in pill or powder form for as little as $100, is shipped right to customers’ doors by Canada Post. Some sites claim to be based in Canada, providing contact numbers and addresses, but they are all fake. The phone numbers are not in service, and the addresses match with people’s homes, seemingly plucked at random. One is a modest bungalow in Sudbury, Ont., whose owner, a retired barber, says he was completely unaware of the website and has no connection to it. Domain registration and server data suggest that site and many others are located far offshore, in China.

In their Frequently Asked Questions sections, the websites often make it clear that they are scams. Buyers are told the only way to communicate with and pay the company is via email. The drugs will be sent domestically via XpressPost, out of the reach of snooping customs and police officers, the sites claim. However, this is not entirely true. Although Canada Post employs teams of postal inspectors who are trained to detect and remove non-mailable matter from the postal system, it is like looking for needles in a haystack, given that the corporation delivers 6.6 billion parcels and letters to 17.2 million addresses across the country.

Efforts to control illegal online sales of benzodiazepines have faced several challenges. Health Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, and the RCMP declined CBC News’ request for interviews but provided statements highlighting the difficulties of tackling digital and transnational crime. Websites selling illegal substances often appear online for short periods before shutting down or moving to a different online host. It is challenging to determine whether the site is hosted in Canada or not. Transnational crime has no borders; we live in an increasingly global and interconnected world, said the RCMP.

China remains the primary global exporter of synthetic drugs flooding North American markets. Under US pressure, the Chinese government banned fentanyl exports in 2019, but the companies continue to be heavily involved in the illicit trade. Now, they ship out precursor chemicals to countries like Mexico, where local labs synthesize opioids and methamphetamines, which are then smuggled into the US and Canada by drug cartels. Bromazolam, which is often cut into fentanyl, is likely arriving via the same route, says Louise Shelley, director of the Terrorism, Transnational Crime and Corruption Center at George Mason University’s Arlington, Va., campus. However, knowing where it is coming from does not make it any easier to stop. The companies are like nesting dolls, with one company inside another, inside another, so they are not all known. Sophisticated data analytics are required to determine who is behind the trade, said Shelley. However, even if the source is identified, it is challenging to stop it without a large political will in China.

