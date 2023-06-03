AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2023: Admit Card for AIIMS B.Sc Nursing 2023 now accessible

Do I need to carry AIIMS BSc nursing 2023 admit card on the exam day?

Yes, it is mandatory for aspirants to carry the AIIMS BSc nursing admit card 2023 to the exam centre. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Can I download the AIIMS BSc Nursing 2023 admit card in the offline mode?

No, candidates cannot download the AIIMS BSc nursing admit card 2023 in offline mode. The admit card can only be obtained online from the official website.

What are the details that will be mentioned on the AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card 2023?

The AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card 2023 consists of important information such as candidate’s personal details, exam time, date and venue, reporting instructions, and more.

When will the AIIMS BSc nursing 2023 admit card be released?

The AIIMS BSc nursing 2023 admit card will be posted on June 1 for post-basic and on June 21 for Hons. Students can download the AIIMS BSc nursing admit card 2023 online from the official website.

Can I show a photocopy of the AIIMS BSc nursing 2023 admit card?

No, photocopies of the AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card 2023 are not accepted. Candidates must carry the original hard copy of the hall ticket.

In case I forget to carry the AIIMS BSc nursing admit card 2023 to the exam centre, will I get an entry by showing a digital copy (on a mobile phone) of the AIIMS BSc nursing 2023?

No, it is mandatory to carry a hard copy of the AIIMS BSc nursing admit card 2023. A digital copy will not be accepted.

Will I receive admit card for AIIMS Bsc Nursing 2023 exam by post?

No, candidates will not receive admit card for AIIMS Bsc Nursing 2023 exam by post. They must download it from the official website.

What to do if I receive an AIIMS BSc Nursing 2023 admit card with missing details?

If there’s any discrepancy in the AIIMS BSc nursing 2023 exam, candidates are advised to immediately contact the exam conducting authorities at the AIIMS New Delhi.

Will I be allowed to enter the exam centre after the reporting time?

No, aspirants will not be allowed to enter into the exam hall after the reporting time.

Can I carry drinking water to the exam centre?

No, candidates cannot carry any drinkable or eatable items. Drinking water will be provided to aspirants at the exam centre.

Do I need to keep my AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card safe after the exam as well?

Yes, aspirants are required to keep the AIIMS BSc nursing admit card safe during the entire admission process.

Can I carry my phone and smartwatch to the AIIMS BSc 2023 nursing exam centre?

No, students are strictly prohibited to carry any types of electronic gadgets like watches, calculators, mobile phones, laptops, etc. to the AIIMS BSc nursing exam centre. If anyone brings an electronic device, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Can I bring the admit card of AIIMS BSc nursing 2023 without a photograph?

No, AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card 2023 is considered valid only with the student’s photograph. If the picture is not visible on the hall ticket, this discrepancy is required to be reported to the official helpdesk. Any error on the admit card will lead to students not being allowed to enter the test centre.

Source Link :AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2023 (Available)/

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card download AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card release date AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card availability AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card login AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Admit Card status