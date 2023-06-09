Aiken Walmart Shooting: Suspect Identified as Stephen Foreman

Stephen Foreman Identified as Suspect in Aiken Walmart Shooting

According to recent reports, Stephen Foreman has been identified as the suspect in the shooting that took place at a Walmart in Aiken. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, and resulted in the death of one person and injuries to several others.

Foreman is said to be armed and dangerous, and authorities are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, and investigators are working to gather more information on the incident.

The Walmart has been closed since the shooting occurred, and is expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future. Customers and employees who were present during the incident are being offered counseling and support services.

The community of Aiken is coming together in the wake of this tragedy, with many expressing their condolences for the victims and their families. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this senseless act of violence, and we hope that the suspect is apprehended soon.

