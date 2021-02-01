Aiki Flinthart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Aiki Flinthart has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Aiki Flinthart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Very sad news today. The delightful, funny, brilliant Aiki Flinthart has died after a long journey with cancer. She was a much-loved editor and writer and will be much missed by the Aussie speculative fiction gang. #aikiflinthart — Lily Mulholland (@LilyMulholland) February 1, 2021

