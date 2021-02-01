Aiki Flinthart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Aiki Flinthart has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Aiki Flinthart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad news today. The delightful, funny, brilliant Aiki Flinthart has died after a long journey with cancer. She was a much-loved editor and writer and will be much missed by the Aussie speculative fiction gang. #aikiflinthart
— Lily Mulholland (@LilyMulholland) February 1, 2021
Lily Mulholland @LilyMulholland Very sad news today. The delightful, funny, brilliant Aiki Flinthart has died after a long journey with cancer. She was a much-loved editor and writer and will be much missed by the Aussie speculative fiction gang.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.