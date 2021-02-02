Aimee Laurie Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Aimee Laurie has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Aimee Laurie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Marko Potter 22h · Can’t believe I’m having to write this but rest in piece to my gorgeous girlfriend they wont ever be another girl that could replace you or even try because your to special to me and you made Me the happiest guy ever no words could explain how much I love and miss you Wish I could just wake up and it was a dream and I don’t know how I’m gonna live without you you were basically the other half to me but for now sleep tight angel till we meet again I love you so much Aimee Laurie

Tributes

Karin Mulvey

So sad marko to hear this am thinking about you and my thoughts are with you and aimees family xx

Impact Esports

Marko im so sorry for your loss mate. I know its difficult but if you ever wanna jump online cus you feel like your a bit lost or ote mate give me a shout. Thoughts are with you and her family.

Lynda Anne

Omg Marco im so sorry to hear this sad news she’s a beautiful girl and she was good for u I don’t know how u have coped son but ure strong try and hold it toghether tight prayers and love 💕 for u Marco.

Kieron Llewellyn

head up mate no one acc knows what your gone threw just remeber mate your doing her proud and you have everyone here mate to help you your not in this alone mate geez a mail x

Dylan Murphy

I’m so sorry to hear about this heartbreaking news, if you need anyone to talk to I’m here to listen and give you as much support as I possibly can Marko, all love my brother.