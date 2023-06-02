Air Compressor Accessory Kit : Air Tool Kit with Tire Inflator Gauge, Air Blow Gun, and Hose Fittings, 1/4″ NPT and 116 PSI Rubber Hose by Hausse Heavy Duty Compressor Accessory Kit

Air Tool Kit with Air Blow Gun, 1/4″ NPT Air Hose Fittings, 116 PSI Rubber Hose Tire Inflator Gauge, and Heavy Duty Compressor Accessories by Hausse.



Price: $28.99 - $20.99

(as of Jun 02,2023 13:08:40 UTC – Details)





The Hausse Heavy Duty Air Compressor Accessory Kit is a must-have for any DIY enthusiast or professional mechanic. This kit comes with all the necessary tools to make your air compressor more versatile and useful. The kit includes a tire inflator gauge, air blow gun, and air hose fittings. Each component is designed to provide optimal performance and durability, making it a great investment for any workshop or garage.

One of the key features of the Hausse Heavy Duty Air Compressor Accessory Kit is its multipurpose design. The tire inflator gauge can be used to measure PSI even when not connected to the air compressor. This feature allows you to check tire pressure and make adjustments on the go, without having to connect the gauge to the compressor. Additionally, the vent valve allows you to release excess air without removing the chuck from the tire stem. This feature saves time and makes the process of inflating tires much more convenient.

The air blow gun is another useful component of this kit. It features an all-metal construction and comes with one nozzle and two inflation needles. The gun is suitable for all-purpose use, including inflating air mattresses, balls, bicycles, and other items that require a quick burst of air. The gun is easy to use and provides a reliable source of compressed air for all your needs. Whether you’re working on a DIY project or performing routine maintenance on your vehicle, the air blow gun is an essential tool to have in your arsenal.

The Hausse Heavy Duty Air Compressor Accessory Kit is also a great air compressor kit that is applicable to all you need to start your project. The inflator can be connected to any 1/4 Inch NPT air compressor output, making it a versatile tool that can be used with a wide range of air compressors. This kit is ideal for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike, providing the tools needed to tackle any project with ease.

The set contents of the Hausse Heavy Duty Air Compressor Accessory Kit are impressive. The kit comes with one air blow gun and two nozzles, making it easy to inflate a wide range of items. The kit also includes a filling gun with a valve connector hose, which can be used to quickly inject optimal pressure into tires. The seven adaptors and adaptor attachment provide additional versatility, allowing you to use the kit with different types of equipment.

In conclusion, the Hausse Heavy Duty Air Compressor Accessory Kit is an essential tool for any workshop or garage. Its multipurpose design, durable construction, and easy-to-use components make it a great investment for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re inflating tires, inflatables, or working on a DIY project, this kit has everything you need to get the job done quickly and efficiently. So, if you’re looking for a reliable and versatile air compressor kit, the Hausse Heavy Duty Air Compressor Accessory Kit is definitely worth considering.



