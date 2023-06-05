“Air Fried Milk Dessert Recipe”: Creating a Delectable Milk Dessert Using an Air Fryer: A Clever Hack

Air Fryer Hack: How to Make a Tasty Air Fried Milk Dessert

We know what you’re thinking: “Fried milk? How is that even a thing!”. Believe it or not, it’s actually a staple dessert in many cultures around the world, and it’s about to land on your dessert table. But in true taste.com.au fashion, this version sports an air fryer twist.

What is Fried Milk?

Fried milk is a dessert that takes all the best parts of custard, with a hint of cinnamon sugar spice, and the perfect amount of sweetness all encased in a cubed morsel. Popular across different global cuisines, fried milk has been adapted in many different ways, including Spain’s ‘Leche frita’, China’s crumb-coated version, Italy’s deep-fried custard ‘crema fritta’ and South Africa’s traditional milk tart (or ‘milktert’). Different cuisines use different ingredients to achieve the perfect fried milk. However, the ingredients that are consistent in most recipes are milk, flour, eggs, cornstarch, and sugar.

How to Make Air-Fried Milk

Taste couldn’t pass up the opportunity to crank up the air fryer … so that’s exactly what the food experts did when trying out fried milk for themselves. When Taste recreated this custard dessert in a trusty air fryer, it actually worked. It boasts a crispy golden exterior and a warm, velvety inside – it’s literally an explosion of sweet creaminess. Food director Amira Georgy, said: “The warm, creamy texture of the custard matched with the spice-laced exterior is heavenly. It’s a good treat to make ahead as you can make the custard up to two days ahead and then coat and air fry when you’re ready to serve.” Sounds like the perfect dessert to us.

Here’s the full recipe to make air-fried milk:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups milk

– 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/4 cup cornstarch

– 1/3 cup granulated sugar

– 2 large eggs

– 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

– 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

– 1/4 tsp salt

– Cooking spray

Instructions:

1. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the milk, flour, cornstarch, sugar, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt until smooth.

2. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens and comes to a simmer, about 5-7 minutes.

3. Pour the mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish and smooth out the top with a spatula.

4. Let cool to room temperature, and then refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

5. Using a sharp knife, cut the custard into 16 pieces.

6. Preheat the air fryer to 400°F.

7. Spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray.

8. Working in batches, place the custard pieces in the basket, making sure they are not touching.

9. Air fry until golden and crispy, 10-12 minutes.

10. Serve warm, dusted with powdered sugar if desired.

In Conclusion

Fried milk may sound unconventional, but once you try it, you’ll understand why it’s a beloved dessert in different parts of the world. With an air fryer twist, this recipe takes the classic custard dessert to a whole new level of deliciousness. Give it a try and impress your taste buds with an explosion of sweet creaminess.

