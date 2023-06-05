Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts Recipe: Recipe for Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts with Honey-Balsamic Glaze

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Honey-Balsamic Glaze

Brussels sprouts are a versatile vegetable. They can be roasted, sautéed, steamed, and even fried. One of the best ways to enjoy them is by roasting them. Roasting brings out their natural sweetness and caramelizes the outer leaves, making them crispy and delicious. Add a honey-balsamic glaze, and you have a side dish that is sure to impress.

Ingredients

1 pound Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons avocado oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

If you have a well-stocked kitchen, you should have most of what you need. First off, we need some Brussels sprouts. “Often you’ll see the Brussels sprouts pre-packaged in a 1-pound mesh bag. This works, but if you find them loose, look for ones on the smaller size, bright green in color, and tight without too many loose leaves,” Hahn suggests. Then we’ll need some honey, avocado oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. “I’m using avocado oil here because we’re cooking at high heat, and it has a high smoke point, and if you want to make this recipe vegan, just swap out the honey with maple syrup,” Hahn shares.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Trim the ends off the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half. In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, avocado oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the Brussels sprouts on it in a single layer. Drizzle the honey-balsamic mixture over the Brussels sprouts and toss to coat. Roast in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the Brussels sprouts are tender and browned. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

This recipe is perfect for a weeknight meal or a holiday dinner. The Brussels sprouts are easy to prepare, and the honey-balsamic glaze adds a touch of sweetness and tanginess that complements the natural flavor of the vegetable. Plus, the red pepper flakes give it a little kick that will keep your taste buds excited.

Variations

If you want to switch things up a bit, you can try adding some other ingredients to the recipe. Here are a few ideas:

Garlic: Add some minced garlic to the honey-balsamic mixture for some extra flavor.

Parmesan cheese: Once the Brussels sprouts are roasted, sprinkle them with some grated Parmesan cheese for a cheesy twist.

Cranberries: Toss some dried cranberries in with the Brussels sprouts before roasting for a touch of sweetness.

Pecans: Toast some chopped pecans and sprinkle them over the Brussels sprouts before serving for some added crunch.

Whichever way you choose to make this recipe, one thing is for sure – you won’t be disappointed. Roasted Brussels sprouts with honey-balsamic glaze are the perfect side dish that is both healthy and delicious.

