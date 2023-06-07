“Air Fryer Frozen Sausage Patties”: Cooking Frozen Sausage Patties Using an Air Fryer

Frozen Sausage Patties in the Air Fryer: A Quick and Delicious Breakfast Recipe

Are you always in a rush during the mornings and looking for quick breakfast options? Well, air fryers are a lifesaver! They make breakfast quick and easy. One breakfast item that you should definitely try making in an air fryer is frozen sausage patties. In less than 10 minutes, these patties turn tender and juicy, perfect for adding to your favorite English muffins.

Ingredients Needed

1 bag of frozen sausage patties

Non-stick cooking spray

How to Make Sausage Patties in the Air Fryer

Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. Add the frozen sausage patties to the bottom of the air fryer basket in a single layer. You can usually cook about 6-8 at a time, depending on how big your air fryer is. Just make sure there’s plenty of room in between them, air fryers need plenty of air flow to cook properly. Spray the patties with non-stick cooking spray for a slightly crispy crust. Close the basket and cook in the air fryer for 4 minutes flipping the sausage halfway through the cooking process. Cook an additional 4 minutes or until it reaches desired crispiness. Serve warm and enjoy!

Cooking Tips

Cook a single layer at a time to ensure proper air flow and even cooking.

Use air fryer liners for easy cleanup.

Storing Leftover Patties

If you have leftover sausage patties, keep them in the fridge in an airtight container. They will stay good for up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave, in a skillet over medium heat, or the air fryer for a few minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

More Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipes

If you’re looking for more delicious breakfast recipes to start your day off with, check out our full list of breakfast recipes here. They’re super easy to prepare and will have everyone in your family raving.

So, next time you’re in a rush and need a quick breakfast option, try making frozen sausage patties in the air fryer. You won’t be disappointed!

