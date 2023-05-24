“Air Fryer Pork Recipe”: A Delicious and Easy Recipe for Pork in the Air Fryer!

Pork Meat In Air Fryer Recipe! Mitho Sajilo Pork Ko Masu!

Are you looking for a delicious and easy pork recipe that can be made in an air fryer? If yes, then you have come to the right place! In this article, we will be sharing with you a simple and mouth-watering pork recipe that can be cooked in an air fryer.

Ingredients:

500g pork (cut into small pieces)

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

Salt (to taste)

2 tablespoons oil

Coriander leaves (for garnish)

Instructions:

Step 1: Marinate the Pork

To begin with, take a bowl and mix together the ginger paste, garlic paste, soy sauce, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Once the spices are well combined, add the pork pieces and mix well. Marinate the pork for at least 30 minutes. This will allow the flavors to seep into the meat.

Step 2: Preheat the Air Fryer

Next, preheat your air fryer to 200 degrees Celsius for about 5 minutes. This will ensure that the pork is cooked evenly and crispy.

Step 3: Add Oil to the Pork

Once the air fryer is preheated, take out the marinated pork pieces and mix in 2 tablespoons of oil. This will help in making the pork crispy and prevent it from sticking to the air fryer basket.

Step 4: Cook the Pork

Now, place the pork pieces in the air fryer basket and cook for about 10-12 minutes. Flip the pork pieces halfway through the cooking time to ensure that they are crispy on both sides. Depending on the thickness of the pork pieces, the cooking time may vary. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye on them and adjust the cooking time accordingly.

Step 5: Garnish and Serve

Once the pork is cooked, take it out of the air fryer basket and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with rice or noodles.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, this Pork Meat In Air Fryer Recipe is a simple and delicious way to cook pork. The use of an air fryer makes it healthier, as it reduces the amount of oil needed for cooking. With just a few spices and ingredients, you can create a flavorful and juicy pork dish that will impress your guests. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try!

