Air Jordan 4 Thunder Release Date : The release date for the Air Jordan 4 Thunder has been announced.

Air Jordan 4 Thunder Release Date Announced: Exciting News for Sneaker Enthusiasts

Introduction

The Air Jordan 4 Thunder is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2021. This iconic sneaker first made its debut in 2006 and quickly became a fan favorite. Now, 15 years later, the Air Jordan 4 Thunder is making a comeback. In this article, we will discuss the release date, price, and other important details about this shoe.

Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 Thunder is set to release on December 3, 2021. This release date has been highly anticipated by sneakerheads around the world. The shoe will be available for purchase on Nike’s website, as well as at select retailers. Fans of the Air Jordan 4 Thunder should mark their calendars and get ready for this highly anticipated release.

Price

The Air Jordan 4 Thunder will retail for $190. This price point is fairly consistent with other Air Jordan releases. However, due to the popularity and hype surrounding this shoe, it is possible that resell prices may be higher. Sneaker enthusiasts should be prepared to pay a premium if they are unable to secure a pair on the release date.

Design

The Air Jordan 4 Thunder features a black suede upper with contrasting yellow accents. The yellow can be seen on the eyelets, Jumpman logo, and Air unit. This colorway is unique and instantly recognizable, making it a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe also features a white midsole and black outsole. Overall, the design is sleek and eye-catching.

History of the Air Jordan 4 Thunder

The Air Jordan 4 Thunder was first released in 2006 as a part of the Thunder and Lightning Pack. This pack included the Air Jordan 4 Thunder and the Air Jordan 4 Lightning. The Thunder colorway quickly became a fan favorite and has been highly sought after ever since. The shoe was last retroed in 2012 and has not been released since. Now, 15 years later, fans of the Air Jordan 4 Thunder can finally get their hands on a new pair.

How to Style the Air Jordan 4 Thunder

The Air Jordan 4 Thunder is a versatile shoe that can be styled in a variety of ways. Here are a few outfit ideas:

Casual: Pair the Air Jordan 4 Thunder with a black t-shirt and distressed denim jeans for a casual look. Finish the look with a denim jacket or a bomber jacket. Athletic: Wear the Air Jordan 4 Thunder with black athletic shorts and a matching tank top for a workout or a run. Streetwear: Style the Air Jordan 4 Thunder with a black hoodie, joggers, and a beanie for a streetwear-inspired look.

Conclusion

The Air Jordan 4 Thunder is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2021. This iconic sneaker has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2006. Now, 15 years later, fans can finally get their hands on a new pair. The shoe features a black suede upper with contrasting yellow accents, making it a unique and eye-catching design. The Air Jordan 4 Thunder will be released on December 3, 2021, and will retail for $190. Sneaker enthusiasts should mark their calendars and get ready for this highly anticipated release.

——————–

Q: When is the Air Jordan 4 Thunder releasing?

A: The Air Jordan 4 Thunder is set to release on December 3, 2021.

Q: Where can I buy the Air Jordan 4 Thunder?

A: The Air Jordan 4 Thunder will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers and on Nike.com.

Q: What is the retail price of the Air Jordan 4 Thunder?

A: The retail price for the Air Jordan 4 Thunder is set at $190 USD.

Q: What sizes will the Air Jordan 4 Thunder be available in?

A: The Air Jordan 4 Thunder will be available in both adult and grade school sizes.

Q: Is there any limit on how many Air Jordan 4 Thunder sneakers I can purchase?

A: Yes, there will be a limit on the number of Air Jordan 4 Thunder sneakers that can be purchased per customer.

Q: Will the Air Jordan 4 Thunder be restocked after its initial release?

A: It is not known if the Air Jordan 4 Thunder will be restocked after its initial release.

Q: What is the colorway of the Air Jordan 4 Thunder?

A: The Air Jordan 4 Thunder features a black and white upper with hits of yellow on the Jumpman logo, heel tab, and outsole.

Q: Will the Air Jordan 4 Thunder be available for international shipping?

A: Yes, the Air Jordan 4 Thunder will be available for international shipping on Nike.com.