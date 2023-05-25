“air pollution mortality rates”: Future Fatalities from Air Pollution Predicted by Danish Researcher and NASA

Air Pollution: A Bleak Future for Asia Predicted by Danish Researcher and NASA

Air pollution is an invisible killer that affects millions of people worldwide. It is caused by tiny particles that come from various sources, such as factory stacks, car exhaust pipes, and cruise liner engines. When we breathe in air, these particles settle in the small vessels of our lungs, making us vulnerable to various illnesses, including asthma, blood clots, hardening of the arteries, and even cancer.

Many countries worldwide have implemented measures to reduce air pollution, such as particle filters and phasing out the use of the most polluting energy sources. However, despite these efforts, even more people will die prematurely from particulate air pollution in the future, according to model calculations performed by Ulas Im, a researcher from the Department of Environmental Science at Aarhus University in Denmark, in collaboration with NASA.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Research, depicts a bleak future, especially for countries in Asia. “Even if they reduce air pollution significantly in Asia, the mortality rate will still be high. This is because their populations are aging. And you become more vulnerable to pollution with age,” says Im.

Im and NASA have developed a global model for air pollution that includes climate change, particle emission reduction measures, and changes in population composition. By creating a hybrid of the two models and running the new model through Aarhus University’s supercomputer, Im and his partners from NASA could create three scenarios for how air pollution will affect human health in the future.

“In the most optimistic of Ulas Im’s scenarios, we manage to do a lot more to reduce air pollution at the global level. But the scenario still predicts an annual death rate of four million people,” says Im. “Because of an aging population in Asia, it’s difficult to prevent these deaths. Even if they were to do everything they could, they would still not be able to prevent the high death rate.”

The model includes fine particles and ozone, which are among the most harmful anthropogenic pollutants. The fine particles penetrate deep into the lungs and end up in the alveoli, in the tiniest air spaces of the lungs, where they settle and do damage because they make it more difficult to breathe. Ozone, on the other hand, can cause damage to the lungs, which can cause chest pain and breathing difficulties.

The study highlights that air pollution is a slow killer. The seeds of future illness and death have already been planted in many people. In other words, the damage has already been done. Therefore, the numbers will not be reduced, even if we cut our emissions of harmful particles drastically. “Even if we electrify our cars, replace coal-powered and gas-powered power plants with wind turbines and solar PV, and cut down on aviation, we won’t be able to rectify the damage already done to our lungs,” says Im.

Air pollution is not limited to cities; it also affects rural areas. While there are fewer fine particles in the air in the countryside, there is more ozone. This is because, in the cities, ozone decomposes because of emissions from factories, while it thrives in the countryside. “So it’s false to think that rural areas are free of air pollution, although it’s still healthier to live in the countryside,” says Im.

The study’s findings underline the need for policymakers worldwide to take the problem of air pollution more seriously. The figures can be used to make decisions about limiting air pollution even further, both in the countryside and in the cities. It is a wake-up call for us all to take action to reduce air pollution and protect ourselves from its harmful effects.

