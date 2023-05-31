“Air Tool Kit” : 836668 Trades Pro 71-Piece Air Tool and Accessories Kit with Impact Wrench, Air Ratchet, Die Grinder, Air Hammer, Hose Fittings, and Storage Case

71-Piece Trades Pro Air Tool and Accessories Kit with Impact Wrench, Air Ratchet, Die Grinder, Air Hammer, Hose Fittings, and Storage Case – Model Number 836668



Tradespro Tools by Alltrade Tools LLC: Innovation, Flexibility, and Speed to Market

Tools and shop equipment are essential for every DIY enthusiast, mechanic, and tradesperson. Without these tools, it would be impossible to repair or maintain vehicles, appliances, and other machines. That’s why Tradespro Tools by Alltrade Tools LLC is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of tools and shop equipment. Since its founding in 1979, the Long Beach, California based firm has been committed to providing its customers with products that meet and exceed their expectations of quality, service, and value. Today, Tradespro Tools is a trusted brand with global manufacturing and sales facilities serving customers on every continent.

The company’s mission statement reflects its commitment to its customers, profits, and employees. Alltrade designs, markets, and supplies tools and shop equipment that meet and exceed its customers’ expectations of quality, service, and value. It is also committed to achieving profits to ensure the company’s and its employees’ future growth and development. Alltrade offers its customers innovation, flexibility, and speed to market. These core values have helped the company to stay competitive and relevant in an ever-changing market.

One of the most popular products from Tradespro Tools is the 1/2″ drive impact wrench rated to 230 ft-lbs. This powerful tool is perfect for removing and tightening lug nuts, suspension bolts, and other stubborn fasteners. The impact wrench features a durable aluminum body, a comfortable grip handle, and an easy-to-use trigger. It also has a variable speed trigger and a forward/reverse switch for added convenience. The impact wrench comes with a 1-year warranty, and customers can be confident that they are getting a quality product that will last for years.

Another popular product from Tradespro Tools is the 3/8″ drive air ratchet rated to 45 ft-lbs. This versatile tool is perfect for tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas. It features a compact design, a comfortable rubber grip, and an easy-to-use lever. The air ratchet also has a variable speed control and a forward/reverse switch for added convenience. It comes with a 1-year warranty, and customers can be confident that they are getting a reliable product that will get the job done.

For those who need to do some heavy-duty work, Tradespro Tools offers a heat-treated air hammer with 3 chisels. This powerful tool is perfect for breaking up concrete, removing rust and paint, and other heavy-duty applications. The air hammer features a durable steel body, a comfortable grip handle, and an easy-to-use trigger. It also comes with three different chisels for added versatility. The air hammer comes with a 1-year warranty, and customers can be confident that they are getting a powerful tool that will last for years.

Finally, Tradespro Tools offers an air grinder with grinding stones and sanding drums. This versatile tool is perfect for grinding, polishing, and sanding metal, wood, and other materials. The air grinder features a durable aluminum body, a comfortable grip handle, and an easy-to-use throttle. It also comes with a variety of grinding stones and sanding drums for added versatility. The air grinder comes with a 1-year warranty, and customers can be confident that they are getting a versatile tool that will meet their grinding and sanding needs.

In conclusion, Tradespro Tools by Alltrade Tools LLC is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of tools and shop equipment. The company’s core values of innovation, flexibility, and speed to market have helped it to stay competitive and relevant in the market. Its commitment to quality, service, and value has earned it the trust and loyalty of its customers worldwide. The 1/2″ drive impact wrench, 3/8″ drive air ratchet, heat-treated air hammer, and air grinder are just a few examples of the high-quality products that Tradespro Tools has to offer. Whether you are a DIY enthusiast, mechanic, or tradesperson, you can be confident that Tradespro Tools has the right tool for the job.



