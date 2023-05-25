AirAsia flight attendant sexually harassed by passenger Sijin, arrested after landing

Sijin – focus keyword including suspect name. : Sexual harassment: Flight attendant alleges passenger touched her inappropriately

Sijin, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala, has been identified as the passenger who sexually harassed a 21-year-old flight attendant at the Kempegowda International Airport. The incident occurred on an AirAsia flight from Kochi to Bhopal via Bengaluru on May 22. According to reports, Sijin touched the flight attendant inappropriately after she informed him that the flight was not going to Goa. The flight attendant alerted security personnel upon landing, and Sijin was arrested by the KIA police. This is the second such incident at KIA this year, with a 29-year-old man having been booked in March for sexually harassing a woman passenger on a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi.

News Source : TNM Staff

