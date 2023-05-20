Airflow Dental Treatment: What is Airflow Dental Treatment and How Does it Benefit Your Oral Health at Mint Dental Hygiene?

Love That Clean Teeth Feeling? Try AIRFLOW® Tooth Polishing

There is nothing quite like the feeling of a freshly cleaned mouth after a visit to the dentist. The smooth, polished surface of your teeth and the minty-fresh scent of your breath give you a sense of confidence and well-being. But what if you could take that feeling to the next level? What if your teeth could not only be clean, but also bright and sparkling? Enter AIRFLOW® tooth polishing.

AIRFLOW® polishing is a revolutionary dental cleaning method that uses a combination of compressed air, water, and fine powder particles to remove stains and plaque from your teeth. This powerful jet of air and water is able to blast away even the most stubborn stains caused by coffee, tea, red wine, tobacco, and some mouthwashes. It is also effective in removing plaque, which can lead to the growth of harmful bacteria that can be resistant to drug therapy and the body’s immune system.

The AIRFLOW® system has been carefully designed and developed to be both effective and safe. It is an upgrade from a classic scale and polish session, combining the power of a thorough clean with a cosmetic feel. The AIRFLOW® is more successful at removing heavy staining, allowing the natural, whiter, and brighter enamel to resurface, producing the dental refresh you are looking for. It is also painless and produces great results without any risk of damaging your teeth.

But AIRFLOW® tooth polishing isn’t just for cosmetic purposes. It is also effective in removing plaque and stains from orthodontic appliances such as brackets and bands. The normal use of these appliances leads to niches of plaque and stains that need to be removed. Poor cleaning can lead to a higher risk of caries following treatment with fixed orthodontics. AIRFLOW® polishing is the most effective method to clean around fixed bands and brackets, removing plaque and stains without damaging the appliance or teeth in any way.

To get the best results, prior scaling may be required. AIRFLOW® works through the combined power of air, sodium bicarbonate, and a jet of warm water. While it is not a tooth whitening therapy, the AIRFLOW® treatment will significantly improve tooth brightness, giving you a noticeably sparkling, fresh, healthy mouth instantly.

In conclusion, if you love that clean teeth feeling but want to take it to the next level, consider trying AIRFLOW® tooth polishing. It is a safe, effective, and painless way to remove stains and plaque from your teeth, leaving your mouth feeling cleaner and fresher than ever before. Whether you are looking to improve your smile or simply maintain good dental health, AIRFLOW® polishing is a great option to consider. So why not give it a try and see the difference for yourself?

News Source : Mint Dental Hygiene

Source Link :Mint Dental Hygiene – What is Airflow Dental Treatment?/