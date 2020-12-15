Airials gymnast Death -Obituary – Dead : Airials gymnast, Megan Piercey has Died .

Airials gymnast, Megan Piercey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Campia Gymnastics 6 hrs · We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Airials gymnast, Megan Piercey. Our thoughts are with her family and everyone at Airals Gymnastics during this very difficult time. Sending strength and love in the days ahead

Airials Gymnastics Club wrote

Even at the young age of nine, JH knew she was something special… she composed herself in a manner that was wise beyond her years. As a patient leader, quiet but passionate, she set an example at Airials that leaves many in tears because of her passing. Far reaching, hearts breaking … RIP beautiful lady

Loopers Volleyball wrote

It is with a heavy heart that the Loopers Volleyball Family sends condolences to the Piercey family on the tragic loss of their dearest Megan. Megan and her two brothers, Ethan and Graham, have been members of our Loopers Family for some time now. The “Piercey’s” as they were commonly referenced by many, speaks highly of the connectivity that makes up their family unit. Like the support you, Keith and Krista, provided to the Loopers Family, we are here to provide that level of support back to your family at this difficult time.

It has been a running joke in our Loopers Volleyball Family that Graham will be a better volleyball player than his brother Ethan, but in reality, Megan studied and learned from her brothers to develop the skill set to exceed their volleyball abilities and potential. She became known as the “Gamer” within her family. Megan’s attack power and high level of engagement, focus and determination was a pleasure to watch and be a part of. Her radiant smile and carefree actions at times was something to be aware of once the competition started. She was coming at you and you better be ready and don’t let your guard down. These actions make up next level individuals, of which, Megan was embarking and destined to become.

No doubt heaven gained an angel. We’ll miss you Megan.