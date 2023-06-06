“airline avoidance”: Survey Unveils the Airlines Americans Refrain from Flying the Most

Survey Reveals Most-Avoided Airlines for Summer Travel

Summer travel can quickly turn into a nightmare with extra fees, delays, and cancellations. As vacationers gear up for their summer getaways, travel website The Vacationer has released a new survey looking at which airlines people avoid at all costs. The survey results offer insights into which airlines travelers prefer to avoid and why.

Spirit Airlines Takes the Top Spot as the Most-Avoided Airline

The survey found that Spirit Airlines is the most-avoided airline, with one in five survey respondents saying they choose not to fly with the airline if possible. Fellow low-cost carrier Allegiant Air came in second, with 16.4% of people avoiding the airline. American Airlines rounded out the top three, with 14.4% of respondents avoiding the airline.

Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines are the Least-Avoided Airlines

The survey found that Hawaiian Airlines had the lowest percentage of people who say they avoid the airline, at just 5.5%. United Airlines was close behind, at 7.6%. These two airlines seem to have a better reputation among travelers.

Cost and Flight Schedules Matter More Than the Airline for Almost Half of Survey Respondents

Despite the list of most-avoided airlines, almost half of survey respondents said they don’t avoid any airline. About 48% of people said the cost of the flight or the flight schedules are more important than the airline.

Conclusion

Summer travel can be stressful, but choosing the right airline can make all the difference. While some airlines may be more prone to delays, cancellations, and extra fees, it’s important to consider the cost and flight schedules before making a decision. With the help of The Vacationer survey, travelers can make informed decisions and avoid the most problematic airlines.

