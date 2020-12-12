Aisha de Sequeira Death -Dead – Obituary : Aisha de Sequeira has Died .
Aisha de Sequeira has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
The passing away of Aisha de Sequeira, a daughter from our soil is a loss to our State. She was role model and inspiration to the youngsters.
Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.
May her soul attain eternal peace
— Rahul Mhambre (@RahulMhambre) December 12, 2020
