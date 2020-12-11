Aisha De Sequeira Death -Dead – Obituary : Aisha De Sequeira, most powerful women in business by Fortune India has Died .
Aisha De Sequeira, most powerful women in business by Fortune India has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Saddened by the demise of Aisha De Sequeira. She was ranked as the most powerful women in business by Fortune India. My heartfelt condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/ikgwD6mHj1
— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 11, 2020
Dr. Pramod Sawant @DrPramodPSawant Saddened by the demise of Aisha De Sequeira. She was ranked as the most powerful women in business by Fortune India. My heartfelt condolences to her family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.