Aishwarya Rai Faces Criticism for Cannes 2023 Appearance, Jaadu References Sparked Controversy.

Why is Aishwarya Rai getting trolled for her look in Cannes 2023, why did everyone remember ‘Jaadu’?

Aishwarya Rai, one of the most beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry, has always been a head-turner at the Cannes Film Festival. However, this year, her look at Cannes 2023 has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

The Trolling

Several netizens have taken to social media to troll Aishwarya Rai for her outfit at Cannes 2023. The actress wore a green gown with feather detailing by designer Michael Cinco. While some appreciated her look, others criticized her for looking like a “peacock”.

Many trolls compared her outfit to the alien character ‘Jaadu’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Some even went as far as to create memes and jokes about the resemblance.

The ‘Jaadu’ Connection

For those who are unaware, ‘Jaadu’ is a popular character from the 2003 Bollywood movie ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. The character was an alien who had a unique look with large eyes and a green body. The character gained immense popularity in India and became a cultural icon.

Many people on social media were quick to point out the resemblance between Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2023 outfit and the ‘Jaadu’ character. The green color of the gown and the feather detailing on the shoulders and sleeves of the gown added to the comparison.

The Response

Aishwarya Rai has not responded to the trolling and memes on social media. However, her fans have come out in support of the actress and have defended her look. Many fans have called out the trolls for their negativity and have appreciated Aishwarya Rai for her fashion choices.

Conclusion

Aishwarya Rai has always been a fashion icon and has made several memorable appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. While her look at Cannes 2023 may have been subject to trolling and memes, it is important to remember that fashion is subjective, and everyone has the right to express themselves in their own unique way.

The ‘Jaadu’ comparison may have been amusing for some, but it is important to remember that trolling and cyberbullying are not acceptable forms of behavior. It is important to respect each other’s opinions and appreciate diversity in all forms.

1. Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2023

2. Aishwarya Rai trolled for Cannes look

3. Jaadu trend on social media

4. Aishwarya Rai fashion at Cannes

5. Celebrity fashion criticism on social media