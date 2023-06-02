“AJ Armstrong trial”: Important Facts to Remember about AJ Armstrong’s Third Murder Trial Beginning

Antonio Armstrong Jr. to Face Third Trial for Murder: What to Expect

Antonio Armstrong Jr. will face trial for the third time on Monday, and KPRC 2 Investigates is taking an innovative, multi-platform approach to cover the trial, which has captured media attention from around the world. The previous two trials ended in a hung jury, and Harris County Prosecutors are bringing Armstrong Jr. to trial once again. Here’s what to expect on Monday.

“The Bench”

KPRC 2 Investigates will begin its coverage at 8 am in front of the Harris County Criminal Justice Center. The team will break down what viewers can expect during opening statements, what has been learned about the jurors, and how tactics will change during the trial. The goal is to help the community understand the intricacies of the investigation and why this is a critical legal case.

Cameras in the Courtroom?

Although cameras may be filling the hallways of the 19th floor in the Harris County Criminal Justice Center, they won’t be allowed in the courtroom. Judge Kelli Johnson is trying to limit the potential exposure of media coverage surrounding the trial. Reporters will take notes using pens and notepads to report on daily proceedings. If you plan to attend the trial, it’s recommended that you don’t bring your phone, as an order is in place to prevent any electronic messaging or videos from inside the courtroom.

The Armstrong Family

Antonio Armstrong Jr. will more than likely be escorted to the courtroom by his three grandparents, wife, and family. For seven straight years, the family has stood unwaveringly beside Armstrong Jr.

Opening Statements

Prosecutors and Armstrong Jr.’s defense team will each have 45 minutes to share what they believe the evidence proves during opening statements. At the heart of their statements will be the Armstrong household alarm system, which never tripped that early July morning in 2016. But, could someone with knowledge maneuver around it?

The Armstrong’s Alarm System

The alarm system will be a key topic of discussion during the trial, as prosecutors and Armstrong Jr.’s defense team will argue about whether someone with knowledge could have maneuvered around it. The system never tripped on the night of the murders, leading to speculation that the killer was someone familiar with the household.

AJ’s Brother, Josh Armstrong

Another argument that will be presented during the trial is that Armstrong Jr.’s estranged half-brother Josh was the killer. The family claims that Josh suffers from mental health issues and knew how the family alarm system works. He was also at the crime scene on the night of the murders and only lived a few blocks away.

Conclusion

The trial against Antonio Armstrong Jr. will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, June 5. With the previous two trials ending in a hung jury, this third trial is critical for both the prosecution and defense. KPRC 2 Investigates will continue to provide innovative, multi-platform coverage to help the community understand the complexities of the case.

News Source : Jason Nguyen

Source Link :5 Things to know about the start of AJ Armstrong’s third murder trial/