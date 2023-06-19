AJ Kish Band performs live cover of Grateful Dead’s “Franklin’s Tower”

Grateful Dead’s “Franklin’s Tower” Live Cover by AJ Kish Band

The AJ Kish Band performs a live cover of the Grateful Dead’s legendary song “Franklin’s Tower”. The band’s unique take on the classic tune is sure to get audiences dancing and singing along.

With soaring guitar solos and tight harmonies, the AJ Kish Band pays homage to the Grateful Dead’s iconic sound while infusing their own energy and style into the performance.

Listeners will be transported to a world of psychedelic rock and roll as the band takes them on a musical journey through the beloved song. Whether you’re a diehard Deadhead or a casual fan, this live cover is a must-see for anyone who loves great music.

So come join the AJ Kish Band as they bring “Franklin’s Tower” to life in a way that only they can. Get ready to groove and let the music take you away!

