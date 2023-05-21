Ajay Gupta – victim name : Arrest made in Delhi hit-and-run; victim identified as Ajay Gupta

“Architect Arrested for Allegedly Hitting and Killing Grocery Shop Owner Ajay Gupta in West Delhi”

In west Delhi, near Moti Nagar metro station, a luxury car allegedly hit a scooty resulting in the death of a 36-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday. The woman driving the car, identified as a 28-year-old architect and resident of Ashok Vihar, has been arrested. The victim was a grocery shop owner in Masai Darapur named Ajay Gupta. The police were informed of the accident through a PCR call at 4.08 a.m. The woman was returning from a party in Greater Kailash while the man was heading home after receiving medication from a hospital. It is unclear whether the woman was intoxicated at the time of the accident. The woman took the man to ABG Hospital, from where his family members transferred him to ESI Hospital, where he later died during treatment. A case was registered under IPC Sections 279 and 337, and Section 304A was added after the man’s death.

News Source : The_Hindu

