Aka Blacky – focus keyword. : Two Suspected Kidnappers Killed by Rivers State Police Command in Oyigbo/Igbo-Etche Forest

“Two Suspected Kidnappers Killed by Rivers State Police in Oyigbo/Igbo-Etche Forest”

Two alleged kidnappers were killed by the Rivers State Police command in a gun battle with the assailants in Oyigbo/Igbo-Etche Forest. The police officers acted on actionable intelligence and recovered an AK47 and 18 live ammunition during the operation. The suspects, who were identified as Aka Blacky and Peter Nwafor, were fatally wounded and confirmed dead at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. The gang was linked to the kidnap of a woman and her daughter in Garrison, Port Harcourt, in March 2023. Two members of the gang had already been arrested, and the recovered exhibits were deposited at the UPTH Mortuary.

News Source : Ochogwu Sunday

1. Rivers Police

2. Kidnappers

3. Gun Duel

4. Law Enforcement

5. Public Safety