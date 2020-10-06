Akieem Jolla Death – Dead – Obituary : Former Miami Hurricanes Wide Receiver Stabbed and Killed in New Orleans.

By | October 6, 2020
0 Comment

Akieem Jolla Death – Dead Obituary : Former Miami Hurricanes Wide Receiver Stabbed and Killed in New Orleans.

Former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Akieem Jolla was stabbed and found dead in his hometown of New Orleans on Sunday night, according to multiple sources close to him. He was 37.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a death in a parking lot in New Orleans’ Fourth District at 7:17 p.m. on Sunday night. Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive man with a stab wound to his body. Transported via emergency medical services to a local hospital, he was declared dead, according to a statement posted online on October 10. 5, 2020 by sun-sentinel.com

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.