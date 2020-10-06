Akieem Jolla Death – Dead – Obituary : Former Miami Hurricanes Wide Receiver Stabbed and Killed in New Orleans.
Former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Akieem Jolla was stabbed and found dead in his hometown of New Orleans on Sunday night, according to multiple sources close to him. He was 37.
According to police, officers responded to a call of a death in a parking lot in New Orleans’ Fourth District at 7:17 p.m. on Sunday night. Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive man with a stab wound to his body. Transported via emergency medical services to a local hospital, he was declared dead, according to a statement posted online on October 10. 5, 2020 by sun-sentinel.com
The same system that made it near impossible for Kieem to exist is the same system that will likely never get Kieem justice, but I vow to go hard for you cousin.
My cousin Kieem had a great heart, grit, & determination.
❤️ you
This one really hurt bruh! Kieem didn’t beef or bother nobody man!
St. Aug,
You lost one of your many greats last night in Akieem Jolla. If those young boys ever needed a reason to put it all on the line this football season, here’s one to add to the list. Being that championship trophy home for my Dawg! He’d want nothing more!
