“Akshata Murthy biography”: Akshata Murthy: Wiki, Biography, Net Worth, Age, Spouse, Children, Family, Ethnicity and Additional Information

Who is Akshata Murthy?

Akshata Murthy is an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, one of the largest IT companies in India. Akshata has been actively involved in various business ventures and social causes throughout her career.

Wiki

Akshata Murthy was born on October 8, 1980, in Karnataka, India. She completed her schooling from Bishop Cotton Girls’ School in Bangalore and later pursued her higher education abroad. Akshata holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the Claremont McKenna College and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Stanford University.

Biography

After completing her education, Akshata Murthy worked as a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs in the United States. She later moved back to India and founded her own venture capital firm, Catamaran Ventures, in 2010. The firm focuses on investing in early-stage startups in India and has been successful in backing several promising companies.

Akshata is also actively involved in philanthropy and has been associated with various social causes. She is the founder of the Akshata Murthy Trust, which works towards improving the quality of education in India. The trust has partnered with several NGOs and educational institutions to provide better facilities and resources to students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Net worth

Akshata Murthy’s net worth is estimated to be around $600 million. Most of her wealth comes from her stakes in Infosys and Catamaran Ventures. She also owns several properties and investments in various sectors.

Age

Akshata Murthy is currently 41 years old. She was born on October 8, 1980.

Husband

Akshata Murthy is married to Rishi Sunak, a British politician and the current Chancellor of the Exchequer in the United Kingdom. The couple got married in 2009 and has two daughters.

Kids

Akshata Murthy has two daughters with her husband, Rishi Sunak. Their names are Krishna and Anoushka.

Family

Akshata Murthy comes from a family of successful entrepreneurs and philanthropists. Her father, Narayana Murthy, is the co-founder of Infosys, and her mother, Sudha Murthy, is a philanthropist and author. Akshata has a younger brother named Rohan Murty, who is also involved in the family business.

Ethnicity

Akshata Murthy is of Indian ethnicity. She was born and raised in Karnataka, India, and has spent most of her life in the country. However, she has also lived and worked abroad for several years.

More

Akshata Murthy is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who has made significant contributions to the Indian business and social sectors. Her work has inspired many young entrepreneurs and social activists to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on society.

