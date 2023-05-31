Akshata Murty net worth: What is the Net Worth of Akshata Murty, Wife of Rishi Sunak, After Suffering a £200m Loss?

Feeling the Squeeze? Even the UK Prime Minister’s Wealth Has Taken a Hit

The UK’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murty, have recently experienced a significant downturn in their wealth. As the couple’s net worth has fallen by nearly £200 million, they are now estimated to be worth £529 million. However, they are still the richest couple to have ever graced Downing Street. A considerable part of Murty’s wealth comes from her family’s tech company, Infosys, which is valued at around $63 billion (£51 billion). Murty owns just over 0.9% of the Bangalore-based group, a stake that was worth an estimated £690 million last year. However, the value of shares in Infosys has decreased in value by about 25%, making Murty’s 0.93% stake worth a lot less – £481.2 million at the time of compilation.

Murty’s father, NR Narayana Murthy, founded Infosys in 1981 with an initial capital of $250. Since then, the company has grown considerably, and the majority of Murty’s net worth comes from the shares she owns in the company. The Sunday Times Rich List 2022 estimated that Murty’s holding should have delivered at least £54 million in dividends over the seven and a half years leading up to the publishing date of the list, including £11 million in 2021 and a £6.7 million payout announced last month.

Murty is also a canny businesswoman in her own right. After attending college in the US, she got her start working for Deloitte and Unilever before completing her MBA at Stanford University. There she met Rishi Sunak, who was a Prada-wearing future prime minister at that time. The two got married within four years, and Murty joined a Dutch “clean technology incubator fund” in San Francisco, where she worked as marketing director during 2007. She then started her own fashion label, Akshata Designs, which collapsed within three years.

In 2013, Murty became the director of venture capital fund Catamaran Ventures and helped to launch its London branch with Sunak’s help. The firm was considerably more successful than Akshata Designs, though Sunak had to sell his shares to his wife when he became the MP for Richmond in 2015. Besides Catamaran Ventures and Infosys, Murty is also a shareholder in at least six other companies, including Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Bloom & Wild, Wendy’s restaurants in India, and New & Lingwood, a men’s apparel store.

Meanwhile, Sunak is not just the head of the UK government, he’s also richer than Elton John. In March, it was revealed that Sunak has had an income of more than $6 million over the past three years and made £1.97 million last year alone. His salary is £156,000. The couple also has four homes across the UK and in California, worth an estimated $18.3 million, including a 19th century-listed mansion in North Yorkshire and an oceanfront penthouse in Santa Monica.

In conclusion, while the couple’s net worth has decreased considerably, they are still among the wealthiest people in the UK. Murty’s wealth primarily comes from Infosys, her family’s tech company, while Sunak has had a successful career in finance and politics. Nevertheless, the couple is not immune to market fluctuations and has experienced a significant downturn in their wealth recently.

News Source : Maddy Mussen

Source Link :Akshata Murty net worth: how much is Rishi Sunak’s wife worth following £200m loss?/