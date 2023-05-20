‘Akwaboah Senior’, a well-known Highlife musician and veteran, has passed away.

Veteran Highlife Musician Akwaboah Senior Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah, popularly known as Akwaboah Senior. He died on March 29, 2021, at the age of 87.

Early Life and Career

Akwaboah Senior was born on March 15, 1934, in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He started his music career in the early 1950s as a member of the Accra Orchestra. He later joined the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Orchestra as a pianist and rose to become the leader of the band.

He was known for his unique style of highlife music, which was a fusion of traditional African rhythms and Western music. He released several albums throughout his career, including “Obaatan Refre Ne Mma,” “Meye Obaa,” and “Nnipa Ye Bad.” His music was loved by many and earned him a loyal fan base across Ghana and beyond.

Legacy

Akwaboah Senior was one of the pioneers of highlife music in Ghana. He contributed immensely to the growth and development of the genre and inspired many young musicians. His legacy will live on through his music, which will continue to be played and enjoyed for generations to come.

He was also a mentor to many young musicians, including his son, Akwaboah Junior, who is also a renowned highlife musician. Akwaboah Junior took to social media to express his grief over the passing of his father. He described him as a great musician and a loving father who was always there for him.

Tributes

The news of Akwaboah Senior’s passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow musicians, and public figures. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late musician.

President Nana Akufo-Addo also paid tribute to Akwaboah Senior in a tweet. He described him as a “giant of Ghanaian music” and praised his contributions to the country’s cultural heritage.

Final Thoughts

Akwaboah Senior’s passing is a great loss to the music industry in Ghana and Africa as a whole. He was a true legend and his contributions to highlife music will never be forgotten. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Akwaboah Senior.

