Al Arden Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt Al Arden of 93 (Expeditionary Armament) Squadron has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Sgt Al Arden of 93 (Expeditionary Armament) Squadron has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are very sad to learn of the passing of Sgt Al Arden of 93 (Expeditionary Armament) Squadron on 21st Jan.
Al was part of a @RoyalAirForce team on @forcesmarch in both 2017 and 2018 and will be fondly remembered. Our sincerest condolences go to his family and colleagues. RIP pic.twitter.com/qJHi7NVJCq
— The Veterans Charity #NeverMoreNeeded (@VETERANSCHARITY) February 3, 2021
Tributes
