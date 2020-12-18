Al DeLeon Death -Dead – Obituary : Al DeLeon, who received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the Iowa Chapter of the @NWHOF in 1995 has Died .

Al DeLeon, who received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the Iowa Chapter of the @NWHOF in 1995 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Dan Gable Museum @wrestlingmuseum We are saddened to hear of the passing of Al DeLeon, who received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the Iowa Chapter of the @NWHOF in 1995. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and wrestlers. READ more about Al -> https://bit.ly/30149JP

