Al DeLeon Death -Dead – Obituary : Al DeLeon, who received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the Iowa Chapter of the @NWHOF in 1995 has Died .
Al DeLeon, who received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the Iowa Chapter of the @NWHOF in 1995 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Al DeLeon, who received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the Iowa Chapter of the @NWHOF in 1995. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and wrestlers.
READ more about Al -> https://t.co/7p74CfSsWr pic.twitter.com/SFkAZ5vGHS
— Dan Gable Museum (@wrestlingmuseum) December 17, 2020
Dan Gable Museum @wrestlingmuseum We are saddened to hear of the passing of Al DeLeon, who received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the Iowa Chapter of the @NWHOF in 1995. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and wrestlers. READ more about Al -> https://bit.ly/30149JP
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.