Al Edmondson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Al Edmondson has Died.

Al Edmondson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Saddened to hear of the loss of a great public servent Al Edmondson. I had the pleasure of meeting him on a few occasions and I told him of my interest in a potential future in public service. He encouraged me. Middlesex Centre was well-served by him, he will be greatly missed.

Jackson Dean @jacksonjdean Saddened to hear of the loss of a great public servent Al Edmondson. I had the pleasure of meeting him on a few occasions and I told him of my interest in a potential future in public service. He encouraged me. Middlesex Centre was well-served by him, he will be greatly missed.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.