Al Edmondson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Al Edmondson has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Al Edmondson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Saddened to hear of the loss of a great public servent Al Edmondson. I had the pleasure of meeting him on a few occasions and I told him of my interest in a potential future in public service. He encouraged me. Middlesex Centre was well-served by him, he will be greatly missed.
— Jackson Dean (@jacksonjdean) February 12, 2021
Jackson Dean @jacksonjdean Saddened to hear of the loss of a great public servent Al Edmondson. I had the pleasure of meeting him on a few occasions and I told him of my interest in a potential future in public service. He encouraged me. Middlesex Centre was well-served by him, he will be greatly missed.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.