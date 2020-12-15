Al Findlay Death -Dead – Obituary : Al Findlay has Died .
Al Findlay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Galt Minor Hockey School's full tribute to Al Findlay. A true stalwart supporter for our great community! Will be missed by so many over his 50-year legacy @cityofcambridge @Kathryn_McGarry @karlkiefer52 @_BryanMay @JustinTrudeau @ALLIANCE_Hockey @CambridgeMinorH @CambridgeFame pic.twitter.com/rwVpye1rn8
— GaltMnorHockeySchool (@GMHS1967) December 15, 2020
GaltMnorHockeySchool @GMHS1967 Galt Minor Hockey School’s full tribute to Al Findlay. A true stalwart supporter for our great community! Will be missed by so many over his 50-year legacy @cityofcambridge @Kathryn_McGarry @karlkiefer52 @_BryanMay @JustinTrudeau @ALLIANCE_Hockey @CambridgeMinorH @CambridgeFame
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.