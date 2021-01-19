Al-Hajj Ghassan Younis (Abu Ayman) Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Al-Hajj Ghassan Younis (Abu Ayman) has Died .

Al-Hajj Ghassan Younis (Abu Ayman) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Al-Hajj Ghassan Younis (Abu Ayman), fondly known as the Abu Hurayrah of Masjid al-Aqsa has passed away after a battle with COVID-19. He lived in Ar'ara in Northern Palestine, over 100km away from Masjid al-Aqsa. pic.twitter.com/gg0Xzh2F8F — Voice of the Cape (@VOCfm) January 19, 2021

Voice of the Cape @VOCfm Al-Hajj Ghassan Younis (Abu Ayman), fondly known as the Abu Hurayrah of Masjid al-Aqsa has passed away after a battle with COVID-19. He lived in Ar’ara in Northern Palestine, over 100km away from Masjid al-Aqsa.