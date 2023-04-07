Al Kaline dead at 85 #RIPAlKaline

Al Kaline, who was 85 years old at the time, breathed his last today three years ago. May Al Kaline’s soul rest in peace. #RIPAlKaline

Three years ago, on April 6, 2020, the baseball world lost one of its legends, Al Kaline, who passed away at the age of 85. Kaline was a beloved figure in the city of Detroit, known for his prowess on the field as well as his kindness and generosity off of it.

Kaline spent his entire 22-year career with the Detroit Tigers, earning the nickname “Mr. Tiger” in the process. He was a 15-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, and won the batting title in 1955 with a .340 average. Despite his impressive statistics, Kaline was known for his humility and was never one to seek the spotlight.

In addition to his achievements on the field, Kaline was also an active member of his community. He was involved in numerous charitable organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of America and the American Cancer Society. He was also a regular presence at Tigers games and events, always taking time to interact with fans and sign autographs.

Following his death, Kaline was mourned by fans and players alike. Tigers broadcaster Dan Dickerson summed up Kaline’s legacy perfectly, saying, “He was a gentleman, he was a great ballplayer, he was a great ambassador for the game. He represented everything that was good about the game of baseball.”

Despite his passing, Kaline’s influence can still be felt in the city of Detroit and beyond. His memory continues to live on through fans who remember him as a great player and an even better person. And while he may no longer be with us, his legacy will never die.

Source : @LegendsllLiveOn

3 years ago today, Al Kaline passed away at the age of 85 #RIPAlKaline https://t.co/E7DIpsOOe8 pic.twitter.com/Bg8HM4wJfH — Legends Will Never Die (@LegendsllLiveOn) April 6, 2023

3 years ago today, Al Kaline passed away at the age of 85 #RIPAlKaline https://t.co/E7DIpsOOe8 pic.twitter.com/Bg8HM4wJfH — Legends Will Never Die (@LegendsllLiveOn) April 6, 2023