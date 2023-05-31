“Al Pacino children”: At 83, Al Pacino welcomes another child: How many children does he have?

Al Pacino Expecting Fourth Child at the Age of 83

Legendary Hollywood actor, Al Pacino, is set to become a father for the fourth time at the ripe age of 83. His partner, Noor Alfallah, who is 29 years old, is eight months pregnant, according to US portal TMZ. The news has undoubtedly surprised the world of Hollywood, as Pacino becomes one of several high-profile figures in the entertainment business to become a father at an advanced age.

Pacino’s three adult children

Al Pacino has three adult children from previous relationships. His eldest daughter, Julie Marie, was born in October 1989 as a result of his relationship with Jan Tarrant. The 33-year-old followed in the footsteps of her father and works as a film director and producer with recent productions including Nowhere to Go (2020), Hard Work (2020), and Nadia Jaan (2020).

He is also the proud father of twins – Olivia Rose and Anton James, both 22, were born in January 2001 during his courtship with actress Beverly D’Angelo. D’Angelo, known for her role as Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon’s Vacation films, had undergone several years of IVF treatment and was 49 years old when her children were conceived.

Who is Noor Afallah?

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been dating since the Covid-19 pandemic and were first spotted together in April 2022. The 29-year-old mum-to-be has previously been in several romantic relationships with older men, having previously been with Mick Jagger, 79, and Nicolas Berggruen, 60.

Noor is the daughter of an American mother and a Kuwaiti father and is the eldest of four children. She belongs to the high society of Beverly Hills, where she studied and graduated in Film and Television from the University of California. During her studies, she worked for director Bennett Miller, Plan B Entertainment, and ICM Partners. In 2019, she produced the short film La Petite Mort, starring Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jakki Jandrell, Joel David Moore, Rachelle Vinberg, and Madeline Zima. Directed by Jack Begert, La Petite Mort was showcased at the Beverly Hills and HollyShorts Film Festivals.

After that, she landed a position as vice-president at Lynda Obst Productions based at Sony, where she currently works as an executive.

Her parents have always remained closely linked to the US film industry. Her mother, Alana, is quite a regular in Hollywood circles, while her father has been chairman of Q8 Capital Inc. since 2008. Noor has two siblings – sisters Remi (26) and Sophia (16) and one brother, Nasser Falah.

Other veterans welcoming new members to their families

Al Pacino becomes one of several high-profile figures in the entertainment business to become a father at an advanced age. Robert De Niro, who starred alongside Pacino in the Godfather II, became a father for the seventh time at the age of 79 earlier this month, although no details have emerged as to the sex of the children or the mother.

Rolling Stones bandmates Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood both added new additions to their families late in life – the singer was 73 when he fathered his eighth child in 2016 while Wood and actress wife Sally Humphreys welcomed twins in 2016, two days before the rock star turned 69.

Conclusion

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :Al Pacino, a father again at 83, how many children does he have?/