Al Pacino paternity test: Al Pacino Ensures Paternity of Girlfriend’s Baby with Legal Action

The legendary actor recently surprised his fans when he announced that his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, is expecting his fourth child. Pacino, who is 83 years old, was surprised to find out that Noor was almost full-term and thought the baby couldn’t be his because of a medical issue. He asked for a paternity test, which confirmed that he is the father.

The actor is already a father to daughter Julie, 33, and twins Anton and Olivia, 22. The couple has been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic but kept it under wraps, likely for privacy. Pacino is usually quiet about his children, and they are rarely seen in public.

Al Pacino can commiserate with his good friend Robert De Niro, who at 79, just welcomed his seventh child, Gia, in May 2023. De Niro knows how exhausting it is to keep up with a newborn at this age and warns Pacino that he’s in for a lot.

The two older gentlemen can agree that family is most important, and while they both didn’t plan on having newborns this late, they also must have known the risk of dating women much younger than them. Pacino confirmed that he and Noor are awaiting their newborn, the first child for Noor, a producer who seems to have a taste for older men.

Al Pacino is set to become a father again at 83, and he and Noor are eagerly awaiting their newborn. While the couple has kept their relationship private, fans are hoping to see some baby photos soon. Pacino and De Niro agree that family is most important, and they are both well-equipped to deal with the challenges of having newborns at their age.

