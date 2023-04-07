Al Pearson, long-time UND hockey trip organizer, dies aged 85

Leading the Way for UND Hockey Fans

Al Pearson, who spent 50 years organizing road trips for University of North Dakota (UND) hockey fans, passed away in Grand Forks, ND at the age of 85.Pearson, who battled Parkinson’s Disease for 17 years, played a pivotal role in developing UND’s large traveling fan base. His legacy will live on through the memories of many UND supporters and the permanent display of his iconic cowboy hat, expected to be located outside Section 106 in the Ralph Engelstad Arena concourse, where Pearson would sit for home games.

Pearson’s first road trip for UND hockey fans was in 1973, when he booked a bus for a game against the University of Minnesota. For the next five decades, Pearson continued to organize trips for passionate UND supporters, booking buses, hotel rooms, tickets, and other transportation. His buses traveled to various cities, including Denver, Houghton, St. Cloud, Mankato, Duluth, Madison, Omaha, and Columbus, Ohio.

Despite his declining health over the last ten years, Pearson’s daughter Joanna continued the planning and organization for the trips.

Leaving a Legacy

Known for his cheerful personality, Pearson impacted numerous UND fans, players, and staff alike. UND Coach Brad Berry called Pearson an “iconic” figure with a lasting legacy that will always be remembered by the UND hockey program. Hodgson likewise recognized Pearson’s role in UND’s successful hockey program.

“He established the foundation for the phrase, ‘always a home game,'” said Jody Hodgson, general manager of the Ralph Engelstad Arena. “I think he deserves the credit for what I think is college hockey’s best traveling fan base. His legacy, in my mind, will be the support he showed for the program and the long-term impact he’s created following our team here and around the country.”

Pearson’s Final Ride and Continuing Support

Pearson’s final bus ride was in March 2022 for a game against the University of Omaha, where UND won the Penrose Cup. Despite his health struggles, Pearson continued supporting UND’s home games this season.

“I’m not sure there was a greater supporter of UND hockey than Al, and we could not be more grateful for all that he did to support the program and UND,” said Athletic Director Bill Chaves. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Pearson family.”

The Legacy Lives On

In the wake of Pearson’s passing, many fans remember him as a loyal supporter of UND hockey, always going above and beyond to organize fun-filled trips and create a welcoming environment for fans. His legacy extends beyond being a fan, as he also contributed to UND’s hockey program through the Al Pearson and Tom Ronan White Hat Scholarship Endowment.

As Coltyn Sanderson, who played on UND’s 2016 national title team and now works for the UND Foundation, put it, “His legacy will live on.”