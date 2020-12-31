Al Pierce Death -Obituary – Dead : Al Pierce has Died .

Doug Warner KSLA 13 hrs · Remembering longtime KTBS news anchor Al Pierce today. Sure, he worked for ‘the other guys’. But I’ve never looked at things like that. We all do the same job and face the same challenges. And my full respect to anyone who can last and make a legitimate career in this business, much less remain a constant at one place as long as he did. I never had the pleasure of meeting Al. He worked at channel 3 for 20 years, and left the business before I first moved to Shreveport in the late 90s. His longtime co-anchor Liz Swaine posted today, “The anchor desk in Heaven just got much more entertaining”. Based on that statement alone, I think I would have liked this guy a lot. If you’re not having fun with what you’re doing, then it’s not worth doing. Al proudly did his job for a long time. And that certainly says plenty to me. Rest In Peace, sir. Prayers to the Pierce family today.