Al Pierce Death -Obituary – Dead : Al Pierce has Died .
Al Pierce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.
Doug Warner KSLA 13 hrs · Remembering longtime KTBS news anchor Al Pierce today. Sure, he worked for ‘the other guys’. But I’ve never looked at things like that. We all do the same job and face the same challenges. And my full respect to anyone who can last and make a legitimate career in this business, much less remain a constant at one place as long as he did. I never had the pleasure of meeting Al. He worked at channel 3 for 20 years, and left the business before I first moved to Shreveport in the late 90s. His longtime co-anchor Liz Swaine posted today, “The anchor desk in Heaven just got much more entertaining”. Based on that statement alone, I think I would have liked this guy a lot. If you’re not having fun with what you’re doing, then it’s not worth doing. Al proudly did his job for a long time. And that certainly says plenty to me. Rest In Peace, sir. Prayers to the Pierce family today.
Source: (20+) Doug Warner KSLA – Posts | Facebook
- Praying for his family! I can remember he always seemed to love his job~~ laughing a lot and outgoing personality!
- I loved watching him on the news growing up! He had so much personality. Prayers to his family.
- Top FanThank you Doug! I’ve been in tears all morning. He was my “crush” for more years than I can count, starting when I was 12. Its nice to see you paying tribute to him. He was an amazing guy
- You and he would have been fast friends. He was hysterical. He wasn’t ashamed of showing humor or sadness.
- Top FanI’m don’t think I’ll ever forget the night he thought the cameras had stopped rolling & he said a colorful 4 letter word !! I was laying in bed watching him & just roared when I heard him !!! Rest in piece Al, you won’t be forgotten to soon !!
- Excellent story by Rick Rowe. He was part of our collective history. Prayers for his family!
- Praying for Al’s Family. I loved watching him tell the news, always smiling and such a nice guy when we met him.
- God bless Al… and I sure miss the lovely Liz Swaine. I am guilty of letting too many years go by without expressing my deep appreciation to mentors like these two and others.
- His smile and integrity are lasting impressions from my childhood! God bless and pray for his family
- Top FanYou would definitely be friends, you two remind me of each other. Ksla has always been my favorite New Channel. Deepest Condolences to the Pierce Family.
- My condolences to his family. Al and my dad Gene Nixon aka Kent were roommates at the VA Home until my dad died in Oct.2019.My dad could not keep a roommate until Al because he would listen to rock and roll with the volume full blast on his cassette player.They got along famously and had actually meant each other years before. I will never forget how kind Al was to my dad.
- Top FanWatched him for as long as he was on TV. He was a great TV anchor. Prayers for his family.
- Top FanI loved watching Al & Liz on the news and also both of the Ed’s,they were all together.My condolences and prayers to Al’s family!!!
- He was a great news anchor. A staple in our household. He came across as loving his life and a bit of a prankster. He was a positive in our daily life. Delivering good news and bad news in a factual, caring manner. I can see him right now snickering at some inside joke as he tried to complete a segment. Prayers for his family!
- I remember Al Pierce when he & Liz Swaine did the news together @ KTBS n S’port. They were quite a pair. Condolences 2 his family, friends, former colleagues & the station. May he rip now. Does anyone know what happened?
- May he rest in peace. I met him years ago when I was managing a store on north mkt. He would always come into my office and we would talk about his time on tv and life!!!! Praying for HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS.
– my family has mainly watched KSLA for news and weather most of our lives…but when visiting other friends and family, and occasionally here too, would watch Al Pierce and the news. I have to say his personality was really good and he and Liz Swain were a really good match for the news. I know you being the person who you are, you both really would and could have been friends. Condolences to the Pierce family, with deepest sympathy…
- I watched him for so many years. He was excellent, professional but had humor, too. Such a big part of my TV life for years.
