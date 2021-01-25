Al Whittle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Al Whittle has Died.

Al Whittle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Nancy Anne Henry shared a link. 1h · To friends and family, know that Al Whittle has a special place at CentreStage. He was a huge help with the procurement of our first theatre seats when the move was made to River Street. He also donated the large pictorials which grace the walls going up to the Upper Performance Centre. The show goes on…… https://www.whitefamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/151589…

Source: (20+) CentreStage Theatre | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Liz Ekering

he was a lovely fellow – notice he was born on a 23rd and passed on a 23rd……now he can see all the films he missed when he was looking after us all……good memories