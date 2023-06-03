“Alabama basketball manager present in car with suspect in Tuscaloosa shooting”

Brandon Miller shooting victim name : “Alabama basketball manager claims to have been with Brandon Miller during fatal shooting”

A picture featured on usatoday.com shows a scene from the NCAA basketball tournament’s South Region. According to a recent report, a manager for Alabama’s basketball team claims to have been riding in the car with freshman standout Brandon Miller during a shooting incident in Tuscaloosa earlier this year. Unfortunately, a 23-year-old woman lost her life in the shooting, and two individuals have been charged in connection with her death. Police believe that Miller’s car was unintentionally struck by bullets fired during the incident.

News Source : USA TODAY Sports – Scooby Axson

