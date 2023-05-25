“Alabama body identification” today : A 20-Year-Old California Man, Missing for 26 Years, Identified in Alabama

20-Year-Old Californian Man Identified in Alabama 26 Years After His Death today 2023.

The body of a 20-year-old California resident, Jefferey Douglas Kimzy, found in the woods in Alabama in 1997 has finally been identified. His head, hands, and feet had been removed, making identification difficult. In 2019, DNA samples were sent to Parabon NanoLabs, which released a composite image of the victim in 2021, generating new leads. The case is being actively pursued, with persons of interest identified, and DNA related to items found at the scene being examined.

Read Full story : Body found in Alabama identified 26 years later as 20-year-old California man /

News Source : AP NEWS

Alabama body identification Cold case solved California missing person DNA testing success Forensic identification breakthrough