“Alabama Body Identified as California Man” today : 20-year-old California Man Identified as Body Found in Alabama

20-Year-Old Californian Man Identified as Body Found in Alabama today 2023.
The identity of a body found in the woods in Union Grove, Alabama, in 1997 has been revealed as that of 20-year-old Californian resident Jefferey Douglas Kimzy, whose head, hands, and feet had been removed. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, but police were unable to identify him. In 2019, samples were sent to Parabon NanoLabs, which used DNA phenotyping to create a composite image of the victim. This led to new leads in the case, which is now under active investigation.
News Source : Associated Press
