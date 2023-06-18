Alabama man arrested for living with dead relative in home: Leandrew Smith Jr.

Leandrew Smith Jr. : Alabama Man Arrested for Living with Dead Relative: Leandrew Smith Jr.

A man from Alabama, aged 61, was arrested for not reporting that he had been living with a dead relative for several days in his home, according to investigators. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased family member in the small town of Sipsey on June 9. Leandrew Smith Jr. was charged with abuse of a corpse and was taken to the county jail. The authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN. The cause and manner of the person’s death are under investigation. The sheriff’s office stated that “treating a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities is a Class C felony.” It is unclear how many days the person had been dead in the home or whether Smith has legal representation.

News Source : Ashley R. Williams

