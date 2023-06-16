Alabama police shoot and kill Charleston man who was reported missing today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Charleston man who was reported missing last week has been confirmed to have been involved in an officer-involved shooting in Alabama. Lucius Benjamin Gibbs, 58, was last seen by his family on June 6 and was reported missing on June 7. Lee County authorities received a 911 call reporting a possible intoxicated driver on June 9. A deputy found Gibbs asleep in the driver’s seat with a rifle next to him. When a second deputy arrived, Gibbs fired the gun towards the deputies, and they returned fire. Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators are looking into the incident. Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.live5news.com

Source Link :Missing Charleston man killed in officer-involved shooting in Alabama/